British architect, David Chipperfield CLEMENS BILAN-EFE
British architect David Chipperfield to design new tower hotel in Malaga Port
Port development

The developers, Qatari group Al Alfia and Hesperia, have already entered into an agreement with the studio of the Pritzker Prize-winning architect

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 18 November 2024, 14:41

David Chipperfield Architects (DCA), led by the 2023 Pritzker Prize winner, has been picked to design the new tower in Malaga Port. This will be a new design, completely different from the concept that had been considered previously.

The developers, an investment group consisting of the Qatari fund Al Alfia and Hesperia Hotels, have confirmed to SUR that they have signed a contract with the renowned British architect. The plan is to unveil both the new luxury hotel design and the hotel brand that will manage it in Malaga this December. Although negotiations are well under way, the specific brand has yet to be revealed.

According to port and business sources, it has been confirmed that the architect has already developed initial sketches for a design he believes would be perfect for the site which is on the port's Levante quayside beyond the cruise terminal.

Once the Special Port Plan, approved by the city's urban planning department, is in place, the idea is to construct the building to nearly the maximum height allowed by current regulations, which is 150 metres.

The consulted sources emphasise that the developers, in partnership with this international firm, aim to create a "destination hotel", a luxury property that attracts high-end clients for its unique concept, rather than its location. A nearby example is the iconic W Hotel (also known as the Sail) in Barcelona, designed by Ricardo Bofill, which shares a similar seaside setting.

