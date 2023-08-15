Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Private hire vehicle with driver in the area next to the Cortijo de Torres fairground. Marilú Báez
Bolt, Cabify and Uber triple their prices during the busiest hours of Malaga feria
Malaga Feria

Bolt, Cabify and Uber triple their prices during the busiest hours of Malaga feria

SUR put the main VTC platforms to the test while the city's fair is in full swing and discovered that they charged significantly more during peak times with their dynamic pricing models

Francisco Jiménez

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 13:09

Compartir

Private hire vehicles with drivers such as Uber, Cabify and Bolt, known in Spain as VTCs, are already a popular transportation option in Malaga, and this has been proven during the summer fair in the city where demand has surged.

But so have their prices, especially during peak times of the Malaga Feria. Unlike taxis, which are subject to regulated fares, VTCs work with prices that vary according to demand. At peak times the rates can get so high they triple. This tends to happen during Easter Week, at the end of a big concert or a large event, and during the nights of the Malaga fair.

This week SUR investigated how the prices differed during different times of the day at the feria. A request was first made for a ride from Calle La Bohème to SUR's headquarters, on Avenida Doctor Marañón, with a standard-range vehicle. The first journey took place before the fair officially kicked off, on Thursday 10 August at 7.45pm. Cabify offered the cheapest price: 10.28 euros. Bolt charged 10.65 euros and Uber charged 11.03 euros.

To test the rise in fares once the festivities had started, the same journey was requested at the same time on the next day Friday 11 August, and there was already a difference. Now Bolt was the cheapest with 11.50 euros, while Uber went up to 13.80 and Cabify, to 15.99 (5.7 euros more).

Later at night, at 10.20pm, for the same journey from La Bohème to Doctor Marañón, Uber was charging 17.98 euros, slightly less than Bolt's 18.90 euros and much less than Cabify's 22.28 euros.

Fares continued to rise during the night, and at 00.30am Bolt was asking for 24.95 euros (although the standard vehicle was not available and the van was going for 27.90). Meanwhile, a Cabify ride cost 29.70 euros (remember Thursday's 10.28-euro fare) and Uber's ride cost 31 euros, almost three times more than the 11.03 euros on the first day.

Why is there such a price variation?

This is one of the two main differences between taxis and VTCs. The first of these is the way in which they are contracted, since while the traditional sector can attract customers at taxi ranks, being hailed on streets or by prior arrangement of the service, VTCs can only provide a service if they have been contracted in advance, and the route sheet has been duly completed before the car is driven away. The other difference is that VTCs set their prices according to demand. This freedom is not available to taxis, which depend on the maximum fares set by each local council for urban journeys, and those set by the regions for inter-urban journeys (between different municipalities).

The Andalusian decree in force since October 2022 proposes a regulation against "abusive prices", but it is still in the works. In an attempt to protect consumers, the Andalusian decree regulating the activity of VTCs from 1 October 2022 establishes that in order to avoid "abusive prices in situations of high demand" such as large sporting events, fairs, congresses, or any other with a great potential to attract passengers, "the competent transport administration may establish a maximum fare that in no case may be exceeded".

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrox becomes latest Axarquía town to experience cuts to water supply
  2. 2 Subtropical fruit growers in Axarquía demand 'urgent solutions'
  3. 3 Record number of heat-related deaths in Malaga last month
  4. 4

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T... find out what it means to me
  5. 5 Hotel occupancy for Malaga summer fair exceeds forecasts and climbs above 90%
  6. 6 Malaga, the fans' choice to host the Kings League
  7. 7 Malaga's Julia López, the top Spanish golfer at the British Open
  8. 8 Fifty years of Cómpeta's summer wine fiesta
  9. 9 Marbella aims to put itself on the map at major travel market events in Europe, United States and the Middle East
  10. 10 Free sevillana traditional dance classes offered ahead of Fuengirola fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad