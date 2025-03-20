18 Bokerón Front members sentenced to three months in prison The provincial court sentences the individuals after the incidents that took place on 27 May 2023 in Avenida de la Palmilla after the match between Malaga and Ibiza, which ended the season

The provincial court of Malaga has issued a ruling against 18 members of the ultra group Frente Bokerón, convicting them for the disturbances that took place on 27 May 2023, prior to the match between Malaga and Ibiza on the final day of the 2022-23 season. In these proceedings, both LaLiga and Malaga have acted as private prosecutors.

The convicted individuals, who had already been banned from La Rosaleda in accordance with the club's internal regulations, have been found guilty of the offence of public disorder. As a result, they have been sentenced to three months' imprisonment, in addition to a ban on attending football-related sporting events for a period of 18 months.

In addition, four of the accused have been fined 1,800 euros each for an offence of damage. It should be noted that the public prosecutor's office requested a four-year prison sentence for those who concealed their identity and three years for the only person involved who acted with his face uncovered in the incident.

According to the prosecutor's initial conclusions, the defendants first went to gate 18 of the stadium through which the players' and directors' vehicles enter and leave the stadium. They then began chanting and whistling, and the police intervention unit (UIP) had to act to establish a security cordon to keep the gate clear. The prosecution said in its statement that, in addition to the defendants, there were other individuals who have not been identified, making up a group of around 30 people.

At that moment, they decided to go to another street, through which the vehicles of the players and directors had to pass, according to the prosecutor, who said that all but one of them covered their faces with balaclavas, scarves or T-shirts so as not to be identified. They began to throw fences and containers , setting one on fire; in addition to making a barricade that prevented vehicles from passing, and throwing stones at the officers, although none opf them were hit. This situation lasted for an hour and a half, during which time traffic was cut off on this road.

As a result of these events, five rubbish containers were damaged to the value of 2,475 euros, as well as a motorbike belonging to the Local Police, which was damaged to the value of 2,414 euros.