Body of man is found on popular Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

The body, which is thought to have been dead for several days, was washed ashore shortly after 3pm just in front of a beach bar

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Sunday, 4 May 2025, 20:18

The body of a man was found this Sunday afternoon (4 May) on La Caleta beach in Malaga city. According to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room the body had been washed ashore by the waves.

It was 3.17pm when the coordination centre received an alert from the city beaches coordination service that the body of a person had been found on the shore of the beach.

Emergency health services and the National Police force were notified and they removed the body from the scene.

Initial indications are that the man may have died several days ago, and his corpse drifted in the sea until it was washed ashore. However, it will be the autopsy that will determine the circumstances of his death.

