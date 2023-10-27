Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The medical staff could only certify his death. SUR
Body of 55-year-old man found in Malaga street
National Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy, to see if any third parties may be involved in his death

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 16:01

The lifeless body of a 55-year-old man was found early on Friday morning, 26 October, in Calle La Unión in Malaga city. First indications appear to show there were no signs of violence on the body, but the National Police force is awaiting the results of the autopsy in case it reveals any possible signs of criminality.

At around 6.30am, the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre received a call from a person alerting them that a man was lying on the ground and appeared to be dead. The coordination centre quickly alerted 061 health services and the National Police, El Español reported.

On arrival at the scene, the medical staff could only certify the man's death, after which the legal process was activated and the body was removed.

The autopsy will determine whether it was a sudden death, as seems likely, or whether, on the contrary, third parties could have been involved.

