Bike and scooter rental companies in Malaga city will have to give discounts to locals in future "There will be a special price for residents, including discounts of up to 51%. A monthly season ticket could cost around 15 euros,” said the councillor for Mobility, José del Río

It looks as if Malaga city council is finally going to make some money from the bike and scooter rental business in the city. Although it has legally been able to charge the companies for occupying public space since September 2020, it will not be until the second half of this year that it will do so as part of its plan to regulate the activity.

The details of the proposed contract to manage this service are practically ready to be approved. The council will charge a mínimum of 14.13 euros for every square metre of public space occupied by the bikes and scooters, and the Mobility Department is confident that this amount will go up in the future as around a dozen companies are expected to be active in the city.

Also, companies which apply for the contract will have to offer reduced rental rates for local residents. “We prefer the money to stay in people’s pockets so there will be a special price for residents, including discounts of up to 51%. A monthly season ticket could cost around 15 euros,” said the Councillor for Mobility, José del Río.

He has also said that the council’s aim is for one company specialising in personal mobility vehicles to run the entire service for an initial period of three years, which can be extended for another three.

The contract also includes the possibility of adding more rental stations, from the 29 at present to around 50. The six scooter rental companies which currently operate in the city have already complained that there are not enough parking zones and they say this puts people off hiring one because there are many places in Malaga with nowhere to leave them.