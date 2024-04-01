Fashion chain revamps shopping centre store to make it the largest in Malaga province

The new shop has a new look and offers men's and women's collections.

Popular fashion label Bershka has revamped its centrally-located store in Malaga city making it the largest of the brand in the province. The new shop now occupies 1,300 square metres of space on the top floor of the Larios Centro shopping centre.

Present in the heart of Malaga city since 2001, the brand has increased its space by 204 square metres. The newly opened shop has also unveiled a new look, with a completely renovated space so visitors can find the brand's entire men's and women's collection.

The revamp is part of the commercial restructuring the company is carrying out nationally following the closure of some shops. In April last year, the company closed its Calle Larios location in Malaga, where it had been located for 24 years. Specifically, it previously had 625 square metres (400 of which was for commercial space) in the city's main shopping street.

Bershka currently has six shops in Malaga province, all of them located in large shopping centres: Vialia, Plaza Mayor and Larios Centro. The other three in the province are located in Miramar in Fuengirola, El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga and La Cañada in Marbella.

Improvements in the shopping centre

The reopening of the Bershka fashion brand store is in addition to those already carried out previously in the centre with three of Inditex's major brands: Zara, Stradivarius and Pull&Bear, also unveiling new looks.

Larios Centro has a surface area of 41,600 square metres (gross rentable area) across two shopping floors as well as a restaurant area. Inside, there are more than 100 brands such as Zara, H&M, Mango and Eroski.

It also houses the only Primark shop in Malaga city, the largest in Andalucía, and the only Fnac shop in the city.