A Costa del Sol beach is the fourth most searched-for place in Spain on Google Map's Street View To mark the feature's 15th anniversary the technology giant has revealed the top places people look for most on its platform

Google Map's Street View is celebrating. On Sunday 29 May the technology feature will be 15 years old and, to mark the occasion, the platform has revealed which places in Spain are most searched for through this tool, whose images allow you to climb mountains, dive into the depths of the ocean, explore the best places to eat or stroll through museums in remote places in the world from the comfort of your own home.

Malaga is on the list: according to the figures from Street View, and one beach in the city is fourth on the list of places people look for. La Malagueta is only behind two in the Balearic islands – Playa d’en Bossa in Ibiza and Cala Mayor in Mallorca - and S’Alguer, one of the loveliest coves on the Costa Blanca.

People use this tool to see what places are really like from the comfort of their own homes, and it helps them, for example, to plan trips. Spain has the sixth highest number of visitors to the site, according to the figures from 1 May 2021 to 30 April this year, with Catalonia and Andalucía being very popular, and Madrid and Barcelona topping the list in the past year.

What do people look for? In the list of top places are three football stadiums, apparently - the Santiago Berbebéu, Camp Nou and the Wanda Metropolitano – and for those interested in culture, the Prado museum, the FC Barcelona museum, the Arts and Sciences city in Valencia, the Güell palace and the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao.

During these 15 years, the Street View vehicles have travelled more than 16 million kilometres, which is the equivalent of going round the world more than 400 times, through more than 220 billion images.