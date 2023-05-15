Ban on polluting cars in Malaga city centre to come into force in January 2024, these are the streets affected The low emission zone system will police vehicles entering the area depending on their environmental rating

Francisco Jiménez / Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A low emission zone (ZBE) restricting polluting vehicles in Malaga city centre will come into force on 1 January next year. ZBEs are already in operation in other cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, and Malaga's will take effect after the limit was set in Spain's Climate Change Law.

The total area of the ZBE will be 437 hectares, although restrictions will be tightened in the historic centre. The zoned area goes beyond the old town and extends to La Malagueta and Monte Sancha, the neighbourhoods of La Victoria, El Ejido, Capuchinos, Segalerva, La Trinidad, El Perchel, and the area around the Avenida de Andalucía.

Malaga City Council has made it clear that drivers will be allowed to enter the restricted zone if they are going to a public car park, or if they have a private parking space. Driving around the ZBE in search of parking however, will not be permitted.

A number plate surveillance system will be activated throughout the zone to monitor which vehicles have entered, and will be linked to the city council's road traffic control centre. The system will cover 50 locations with 97 cameras, one for each lane of traffic entering and leaving the restricted area.

Different levels

There will be different levels of access to the ZBE. The first level, the one with the most stringent restrictions, will be the inner zone, which includes the old historic town and the Soho area. These areas will only be accessible to authorised vehicles, with exceptions such as vehicles granted permission for loading and unloading, or temporary permits. Access will also be allowed to public car parks.

In the second zone, the outer zone, access will depend on the vehicle's emissions label (DGT sticker), together with the criteria already in place for the inner zone. It is expected measures will be more restrictive on polluting vehicles as time passes.

• Explained: how to obtain a Low Emission Zone (ZBE) sticker for your vehicle in Spain

• Three out of four cars will be affected by the new low emission zones in Spanish towns and cities