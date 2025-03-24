Feminists join postponed International Women's Day rally in Malaga

Iván Gelibter Monday, 24 March 2025, 19:28 Compartir

Two weeks after the scheduled date, Malaga's feminist organisations were able to celebrate International Women's Day at the Plaza de Camas on Sunday 23 March. Despite the rain, around 300 people, mostly women, gathered together to demand equality between men and women.

The rally's agenda was somewhat divided and messages were diluted by issues that, according to some, were not directly related to the purpose of the demonstration. The main manifesto, which was read over numerous purple umbrellas, focused on equal rights, end of gender-based violence and the abolition of sex work.

"We demand the approval of a law abolishing the prostitution system and the penalisation of pimps; as well as the prohibition of advertising of prostitution and pornography," read the manifesto. In contrast to other cities, Malaga's feminists all seemed to agree on the issue, which they demonstrated with banners and chants.

However, the topic of the trans law strongly divided the square, with one side chanting "Being a woman is not a feeling" and demanding that they stop being persecuted, silenced and sanctioned for defending the biological definition of what a woman is, and the other responding with "Feminism is not transphobia".

Another issue that the rally denounced was surrogacy and the "reproductive exploitation of women".

End to gender violence

Beyond the thorniest issues of such a broad and constantly debated movement, the manifesto stated that only when there is an end to gender-based violence can equal rights be fully achieved. A grim statistic was announced: 47 women and 9 minors were murdered in gender-based violence cases in Spain in 2024; 5 since 1 January 2025. "In 2024, 14 rapes were reported every day in Spain, that is, one every hour and 40 minutes. Group sexual assaults on women and minors, as well as child pornography, are on the rise," said the spokespeople.

Malaga's feminists denounced the judges' and prosecutors' lack of actions, as well as the inefficiency of the Viogen system, which is responsible for the assessment of risk of gender violence. The latter has been a pronouncedly open wound for Spanish society since the murder of Lina in Benalmádena, killed by her ex-husband despite having reported him to the police and to Viogen.

On a local level, organisations denounced recent cuts in the health system, which mainly affect women. An example was given with the closure of the maternity ward of the Hospital Clínico, which has led to the collapse of the emergency unit at the Hospital Materno Infantil and the exposure of "women and babies to avoidable risks".

"For the rights of all women in the world to live a life of freedom, justice, dignity and equal rights and opportunities. Women's rights are human rights," was the question that connected all participants in the rally.