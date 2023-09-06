The marriage proposal that stunned an audience at Malaga's English Cemetery

Ángel Gallardo Compartir Copiar enlace

Night was beginning to fall over the English Cemetery in Malaga city last Saturday 2 September. The audience took their seats to listen to The Sung History, a musical event which recounts the site's history and some of the key figures buried at what is the oldest Protestant necropolis in the Iberian Peninsula.

During the event, SUR's head of local news, Ana Pérez-Bryan, told ten stories from the cemetery, to which the musician Diego Lara provided the soundtrack with his guitar and voice. "There's a surprise at the end that you're going to love", the journalist promised. The surprise was the tenth story, one that was experienced in real time and witnessed live by all those present.

Now, one story that will surely be told in the future is about Teresa Carrasco, better known as Tete, who was behind the counter of one of the food trucks parked during last Saturday's event helping to feed the attendees. The last thing she expected was that Guillermo Zorrilla, her partner, was going to ask her to marry him when he took the stage.

Zorrilla took the stage to say a few words, before inviting Carrasco to join him. "The question I want to ask you in front of all these people is if you would like to marry me", he said, giving way to thunderous applause from the audience, who euphorically celebrated Tete's; "I do".

Raising funds

The Sung History, part of a Las Noches del Inglés programme of events held at the cemetery, was created to raise funds for the preservation and care of the space, to highlight the heritage and history of the cemetery and to pay tribute to each of the people involved in it.

The performance told of some of the key people buried in the necropolis, from that of the Irish liberal Robert Boyd who accompanied General Torrijos to Malaga, to that of the poet of the 27th generation Jorge Guillén. There was also space for little Violeta and the victims of the wreck of the German frigate Gneisenau. But the most unexpected of these stories was Guille's proposal to Tete, a story about a journey just starting, where so many others had ended.

Perhaps many years from now another narrator will tell the story of this event that took place last Saturday night in the cemetery. Perhaps it will be remembered as the marriage proposal of the English Cemetery in Malaga.