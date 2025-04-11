Man arrested in Malaga in connection with death of his girlfriend in Canary Islands

A Colombian name has been arrested at Malaga bus station after allegedly killing his partner in a flat in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The woman's body was found by the police a day after the crime had allegedly been committed, after the victim's daughter alerted them to her disappearance.

The incident on Sunday 30 March, when the suspect allegedly strangled the woman with whom he had been in a relationship for six weeks. The woman was killed in the bedroom of a flat the couple were sharing with other people, and the accused then fled to Madrid, sources close to the investigation told SUR.

Her flatmates, according to what they told investigators, did not hear any noise in the room over the weekend: on Sunday they saw the suspect leaving with suitcases. A day later, on Monday 31 March, the victim's daughter - a resident of Gijón (Asturias) - contacted the police through a friend of her mother's, who lives in Gran Canaria, to alert them that she was not showing any signs of life. When the police arrived, they found the woman's body, which showed signs of violence. The bedroom door was closed and her flatmates were unaware of what had happened.

After the crime, the alleged perpetrator travelled from Las Palmas to Gran Canaria and, from there, to Madrid, where he stayed for several days, before taking a bus to Malaga city. Investigators believe his intention was to leave the country and try to get to Colombia, but the National Police were already on his trail. It was on Tuesday 8 April when he arrived at Malaga bus station and officers arrested him.

According to sources, the victim, a Honduran national, was registered in the Spanish system for gender-based violence cases (Sistema VioGén), as she had suffered abuse from a previous partner, who was subject to a restraining order.

Although it was planned for the detainee to be transferred this Thursday to the island of Gran Canaria to be brought before the judicial authority, this was not possible due to adverse weather. As a result, the court appearance has been postponed to this Friday and will take place remotely from custody in Malaga.