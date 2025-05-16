Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested in Malaga for whipping his toddler with telephone cord
Child abuse

Man arrested in Malaga for whipping his toddler with telephone cord

A Malaga court has issued a restraining order against the father concerning the child, who has been left in the care of the mother

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 16 May 2025, 17:37

A man has been arrested by the National Police for allegedly hitting his 21-month-old daughter with the cord of a mobile phone on Tuesday, 13 May. As a result, a court in Malaga issued a restraining order against the father, before releasing him.

On the day of the incident, the police received a call reporting a fight between a couple. The two were arguing in the middle of the street. The police sent a patrol to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers saw the couple, their children - two sisters, a 3- or 4-month-old and a 21-month-old - and a friend of the mother. The police officers noticed that the older girl had marks on her reddened face.

Through their investigation, the officers found that the father had taken the girl to a friend's house, where he allegedly hit her with the cord of his mobile phone, using it as a whip to punish her for touching the oven.

The mother and her friend went to the house and, upon seeing her daughter's face, requested an explanation from the father. Indignant, she took her daughter and went out on the street, followed by her friend, who was carrying her younger daughter.

The father chased them for a few metres and snatched the girl from the mother's arms. It was then that the National Police patrol arrived.

In view of the evidence gathered and the visible injuries, the officers arrested the suspect and took him to the police station. On Wednesday, the man was handed over to the magistrate court. He was released with charges and a precautionary restriction order. The girl is now in her mother's care.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  2. 2 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  3. 3 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  6. 6 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  7. 7 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  8. 8 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  9. 9 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  10. 10 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man arrested in Malaga for whipping his toddler with telephone cord