Man arrested in Malaga for whipping his toddler with telephone cord

A man has been arrested by the National Police for allegedly hitting his 21-month-old daughter with the cord of a mobile phone on Tuesday, 13 May. As a result, a court in Malaga issued a restraining order against the father, before releasing him.

On the day of the incident, the police received a call reporting a fight between a couple. The two were arguing in the middle of the street. The police sent a patrol to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers saw the couple, their children - two sisters, a 3- or 4-month-old and a 21-month-old - and a friend of the mother. The police officers noticed that the older girl had marks on her reddened face.

Through their investigation, the officers found that the father had taken the girl to a friend's house, where he allegedly hit her with the cord of his mobile phone, using it as a whip to punish her for touching the oven.

The mother and her friend went to the house and, upon seeing her daughter's face, requested an explanation from the father. Indignant, she took her daughter and went out on the street, followed by her friend, who was carrying her younger daughter.

The father chased them for a few metres and snatched the girl from the mother's arms. It was then that the National Police patrol arrived.

In view of the evidence gathered and the visible injuries, the officers arrested the suspect and took him to the police station. On Wednesday, the man was handed over to the magistrate court. He was released with charges and a precautionary restriction order. The girl is now in her mother's care.