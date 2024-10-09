Woman arrested in Malaga for leaving her three young children at home alone while she went out partying

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 15:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Local Police officers in Malaga are investigating a possible case of child abandonment after finding three children aged 3, 8 and 9 wandering alone in the street. Initial investigations suggest the mother, who was arrested over the incident, had spent the night partying, according to SUR.

A resident first phoned the head teacher of a school in the neighbourhood about 4.30pm on Tuesday 7 October, bringing attention to the three children in the street. They were near the school and were also seen alone the night before, the woman said.

The head teacher went out into the street and found them, confirming they were pupils at his school, although they had not attended on that particular day. While investigators were at the scene, a woman who claimed to be the children's aunt turned up and said she was going to pick them up from school. However, police found that she was not related to the children. She then admitted she was just a neighbour and occasionally helped the children due to their situation of alleged neglect.

Police took the children to a hospital in Malaga city where they were examined by paediatricians. The clothes they were wearing were removed by doctors and taken as evidence due to their filthy state. Police also visited the children's home, which had a broken lock, and noticed the unsanitary conditions the children had been living in.