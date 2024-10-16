Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passenger caught with two kilos of cocaine stashed in false-bottomed suitcase at Malaga Airport
Crime

Security staff pounced after noticing the 62-year-old was behaving extremely anxiously while waiting to collect his luggage from the conveyor belt

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:47

A 62-year-old man has been arrested by police after he was caught with two kilos of cocaine hidden in his suitcase at Malaga Airport.

The Colombian man, who was travelling from Colombia and had arrived to the Costa del Sol via Paris, first aroused suspicion with airport security guards due to how nervous he was while waiting to collect his baggage on 27 September.

The security staff then instructed the passenger to pass the luggage through an X-ray machine, with the scanner image revealing an opening at the bottom of the suitcase. He was asked to open it, and once personal belongings were removed, police discovered two side plates lined and pressed in the form of packages containing a white substance.

After passing it through a drug detection test, it was found to be positive for cocaine. The man was arrested by police and stands accused of attempting to smuggle the cocaine into Spain. The substance weighed a total of 2,205 grams.

