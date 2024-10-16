Passenger caught with two kilos of cocaine stashed in false-bottomed suitcase at Malaga Airport

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 62-year-old man has been arrested by police after he was caught with two kilos of cocaine hidden in his suitcase at Malaga Airport.

The Colombian man, who was travelling from Colombia and had arrived to the Costa del Sol via Paris, first aroused suspicion with airport security guards due to how nervous he was while waiting to collect his baggage on 27 September.

The security staff then instructed the passenger to pass the luggage through an X-ray machine, with the scanner image revealing an opening at the bottom of the suitcase. He was asked to open it, and once personal belongings were removed, police discovered two side plates lined and pressed in the form of packages containing a white substance.

After passing it through a drug detection test, it was found to be positive for cocaine. The man was arrested by police and stands accused of attempting to smuggle the cocaine into Spain. The substance weighed a total of 2,205 grams.