Antonio Banderas reveals movie plans to recover some of what he spends on his Malaga theatre The city-born actor, director, and theatre promoter speaks to SUR about his latest film project, while also confirming that he is working on a musical about Picasso

Antonio Banderas may well be one of the busiest men in showbusiness. After completing 240 performances of the hit musical Company, where he was not only leading the cast, but also director and theatre promoter, he is ready to return home, to his Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Malaga, to present the new series of concerts by the Soho Pop Symphony Orchestra.

Music is the new darling of Banderas who has also revealed his next professional plans to SUR: a return to the movies before preparing a new Broadway musical. «Now I'm going to try to make a film to recover financially from what I spend at the Soho theatre,» said the actor.

Camino a Belén 'It is a Christmas movie, but different because it is a musical with a lot of intensity and rock and roll'

Banderas starts his new movie project this week. Camino a Belén (Road to Bethlehem), a musical about the birth of Christ in which the actor will play the role of Herod and in which he also sings. «It is a Christmas movie, but different because it is a musical with a lot of intensity and rock and roll. First I record the songs here and then I go to Almeria to shoot«, confirmed the actor.

Picasso musical

Meanwhile, Banderas has also revealed some small details about his ambitious, long-term production: a new musical about Picasso that he is developing together with Broadway producers. He is working with American playwright and theatre director Gordon Greenberg and the respected composer and American lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Godspell). «It would be presented here and it would be a world premiere and a milestone because it would be performed in English and with the original North American company that would later go to Broadway.»

Banderas also spoke about the premiere next summer of the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones saga, including working with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'A wonderful actress with whom I had a lot of contact'

«To be with Harrison Ford and with Phoebe (Waller-Bridge), who is a wonderful actress and with whom I had a lot of contact», he added that the role came to him due to his relationship with Steven Spielberg, who he worked with on the two instalments of Zorro.

«The person who is happiest with my role is Arturo Díez Boscovich, who is an admirer of the composer John Williams and wants to go with me to the premiere,» joked the actor in the presence of the theatre's musical director and confessed fan of the musician.

Finally, Antonio Banderas spoke about his training project for theatre and audiovisual technicians, Sohrlin, which is currently being built in some reformed warehouses in La Misericordia. «It is going slowly but step by step».

The actor has insisted there is a deficit of these «high-level professionals» specialising in sound or lighting technology, so he hopes to launch this centre that will also have several spaces for shows for the next September or October.