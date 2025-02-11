Why was Antonio Banderas given a surprise SUR front page gift during an interview on national TV in Spain?

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 15:35 Compartir

"World exclusive. Photographs of UFOs flying in formation" was the front-page headline of the 29 March 1974 issue of SUR, which TV presenter Iker Jiménez gave Antonio Banderas during the actor's visit to the 'Cuarto Milenio' programme this past Sunday night.

In line with the mystery and enigmatic themes of the show, Banderas revealed some 'supernatural' episodes of special relevance that have taken place in his life. One of the stories he told was from the day before he suffered a heart attack, when his partner had a headache and had to go and buy aspirin. "She went to a nearby town, couldn't find it in the pharmacy and walked into a supermarket, where she managed to buy some."

The next day, when the actor started to feel unwell and weak, his partner took two of the aspirins and put them under his tongue, before calling the ambulance. After several medical tests, the doctor told his partner that the two aspirins had saved his life: "Life, sometimes, hangs on a thread as fine as that," said Banderas. He described how, on the night after the incident, unable to fall asleep, he saw an old lady - a nurse - approach him and say that "heart is not only an organ that sends oxygen to the body, it is the warehouse of feelings". Banderas said that it this incident influenced his acting in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory (Dolor y gloria). "I remember doing Pain and Glory as if they had taken my skin off - the whole time, I was in a non-feverish but very sensitive to everything state. I felt like I was abandoning myself. I worked with emotions, it was very beautiful, very real, very natural. I felt I was getting into Pedro's personality," said the actor.

"When you have faced death, you realise that life takes on an extraordinary value. You realise how important it is to make the most of every second. So, after that experience, everything that wasn't important sank, leaving only my daughter, my friends and the theatre as my priorities."

Another personal anecdote that Banderas was from his time filming the SpongeBob movie. The film was shot in what used to be a slavery cemetery and the actor said that "one night, I was in bed and I heard the shower turn on and off. Then again. I got up and the shower was wet. When I went back to bed, there were drops on the pillow". Supernatural or not, the Malaga-born actor confessed that he felt goosebumps on his skin.

While on the television show Banderas also spoke about the supernatural elements in Spanish literature, introduced by great authors such as Fernando de Rojas and Ramón María Valle-Inclán.