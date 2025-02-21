Confessions from Antonio Banderas: from first crush to his pet chihuahua's name

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:33 Compartir

"I'm alive". This is the first thought that crosses Antonio Banderas' mind every morning when he wakes up and it was one of the confessions made by the actor, director and producer from Malaga this Wednesday during his TV appearance on the Spanish television chat show El Hormiguero, but more confessions were to come during this interview.

The TV show's presenter, Pablo Motos, subjected him to a whole list of rapid-fire questions. Some of the answers were surprising, such as who was his first crush as a child and the name of his chihuahua.

"Did you fall in love with someone on TV when you were a child," asked the presenter. "I fell in love with an Italian singer called Rita Pavone," replied the Malaga-born actor, who said he was "madly in love with her" when he was just seven years old.

He also talked about who wakes him up in the mornings. It's his pet chihuahua, which he has named after his latest musical, Gypsy. "Now the first thing I notice is a breath and then a lick on the ear, and there's the little fella," he said.

So, what's in his fridge? Banderas confessed that he has a few "paridas" (snacks), even if they are the "healthiest paridas" you can find on the market. However, he can't resist opening a packet of crisps quite often in the evenings. "My cardiologist is not going to like this," he said with a chuckle.

However, if there is one thing he remembers with nostalgia from his childhood it is the snack he was given at school: a small bar of chocolate in a bun. A snack that the actor admitted he has also made as an adult.

During his interview on El Hormiguero, Banderas also spoke of what he went through at the time of the Los Angeles wildfires. "It has been a tragedy," commented the actor, who stated that he had thankfully been kept informed at all times by his daughter, Stella del Carmen. He said that his ex-wife Melanie Griffith had to be evacuated from her own place and moved to Stella's house. Nevertheless, the actor is grateful that all his loved ones are safe.