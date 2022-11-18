Another high-tech UK multinational opens offices on Málaga TechPark London-based Quantexa hopes to create 120 jobs in the next three years

Another multinational technology firm from Britain has opened on Malaga city's booming technology park. London-based Quantexa hopes to create 120 jobs over the next three years.

The firm positions itself as the leading platform in "contextual decision intelligence", used to generate insightful information for decision making about customers through the use of big data and artificial intelligence.

Areas it is able to compare and contrast during the lifecycle of a customer include financial offences, risk, fraud and security.

Quantexa has opened its technology and analysis hub in Malaga after researching 21 European countries.

Universities

The firm has highlighted the existing high number of global tech firms already in Malaga, such as Ernst & Young (EY), PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Accenture, NTT Data and Google, as well as the close partnerships the industry has from Malaga with local universities.

"Málaga TechPark will help us reach our customers. Our ambition is to make this a unique space that meets employees' need for a more collaborative and agile working environment."

Praise from embassy

The head of the International Trade and Investment for Spain section at the British Embassy in Madrid, Jordi Laguarda, commented: "It is fantastic that Quantexa, a British technology firm success story, is carrying on by making a considerable investment in Málaga TechPark."

The firm has offices around the world.