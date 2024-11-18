Animal activists protest against 'mistreatment' of cats and dogs at Malaga pound

Paco Griñán Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 16:15

More than a hundred people protested in the streets of Malaga against the "mistreatment" of dogs and cats at Malaga city council's animal protection centre. SOS Perrera called the march on Saturday 16 November as demonstrators described the situation at the pound as "unsustainable".

Gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución, protesters read out a manifesto which listed ten changes they recommended so the municipal service can comply with the animal welfare law, and go from being a pound to a real protection centre.

"This facility is a condemnation,"was the most-heard cry at the rally, where demonstrators called for more staff; microchipping to identify all animals; public registration of animal entries and exits; extension of opening hours to afternoons for visits and adoptions and the immediate elimination of battery cages; cleaning and disinfection of kennels and cages without leaving animals soaked, among others.

The platform also demanded there be vets and assistants 24 hours a day. "They are only there in the mornings, but the animals get sick in the afternoons, at night and at weekends and they have to have assistance," pointed out Miriam Sierra of SOS Perrera to SUR. She also criticised a lack of communication with councillor for environment Penélope Gómez, with whom they met this week.

"They called us to a meeting and we said we would go if they let us present the ten points of our manifesto. They confirmed that they would let us speak, but after the municipal representatives presented the changes they considered, they got up and left," said the representative of SOS Perrera, who described the measures put forward at the meeting as "window-dressing". "They always say they are going to make changes, but they only pay lip service to them because they never follow through," Sierra added.