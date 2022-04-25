Andalucía's biggest metro station opened by Junta president Juanma Moreno officially inaugurated the new Guadalmedina station in El Perchel district of Malaga, and said it was an "important day" for the city

The biggest metro station in Andalucía is in Malaga. It is called Guadalmedina, is located in the Perchel district and was officially opened last week by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. The opening was attended by business owners and local residents, and it marked another step towards the completion of the underground rail service to the city centre. The authorities hope the whole project will be finished by the time of the August fair, once the stretch between Renfe and Atarazanas has been certified by the Rail Safety Agency.

The Guadalmedina station runs below Plaza Manuel Alcántara and Plaza Albert Camus, and is 2,800 square metres in size. It can be accessed from Avenida de la Aurora, Callejones del Perchel and Armengual de la Mota. This stop has three underground levels and passengers will be able to swap between lines 1 and 2 without having to go up to street level.

The station also contains a multiple-use room measuring 400 square metres, and an area where archaeological remains found during the works will be put on display.

Passenger numbers will double

By the time the whole metro system is in service, the number of passengers a year is expected to double, from seven million to 14 million. “It is an important day for Malaga,” said Moreno, explaining that the project has progressed well despite the complicated works, the economic crisis and the pandemic.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, also expressed his satisfaction, saying that at times it had seemed that the project would never be completed. “For many people the works have been a nightmare,” he said. “But the nightmare is over now”.