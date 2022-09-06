Who is appearing when at the Andalucía Big Festival later this week? All is revealed... Muse, Jamiroquai, Franz Ferdinand and C. Tangana are the headline acts for this major music festival in the Malaga fairground, which will take place on 8, 9 and 10 September from 4.30pm to 2am each day

One of the last mysteries surrounding the Andalucía Big Festival has now been revealed: the schedule of performances. The event is taking place in the Cortijo de Torres fairground in Malaga city on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, and the music will be non-stop from 4.30pm until 2am.

Franz Ferdinand (10.15pm) and C. Tangana (0.40am) will be performing on the main stage on the first day, and in-between fans can enjoy the 1990s glam rock from Suede on the Cervezas Alhambra stage at 11.30pm.

For those keen to hear some funk, Friday at 10.55pm will be the time to see Jamiroquai on the Andalucía stage, followed at 00.30am by the high-energy rock from Vetusta Morla on the Cervezas Alhambra stage.

And on Saturday, the biggest music event in Malaga will say goodbye with a powerful performance from Muse at 00.20am on the main stage.