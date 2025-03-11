Video: Why did a street acrobatic act spark the deployment of a large police presence in Malaga city centre?

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 12:04 | Updated 12:23h. Compartir

An acrobatic show in the Plaza de la Constitución in Malaga city centre was interrupted by police officers, because the artist did not have the necessary authorisation to perform in public, as outlined in the municipal noise regulation. However, the involvement of the police provoked outrage among onlookers, as members of the audience started shouting "Let him go!" at the officers. The rising tension forced the police to call for reinforcements.

As shown in the video, the artist was performing with a Cyr wheel and music playing from a loudspeaker, when the police interrupted him. Tension grew when viewers tried to stop the officers, resulting in a large police deployment in La Constitución. The officers took the artist to the police station to identify him, without the intention of arresting him.

"One of the objectives of the municipal ordinance for the prevention and control of noise and vibrations is to guarantee the rest of the residents. For this reason, authorisation is required to carry out performances in public. In this case, the individual did not have the proper authorisation," said Malaga's city council.

According to the municipal authorities, the artist was reported for both failing to comply with the aforementioned ordinance and refusing to identify himself.