Biker rushed to hospital after being hit by car at illegal rally in Malaga

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the Hospital Clínico on Friday 31 January, after colliding with a car at one of the illegal street car rallies that usually take place in Malaga city on Friday nights. The Local Police force has already taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident, municipal sources have told SUR.

The rally participants and spectators met up at the parking area of the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos and, at around 11:30pm, the emergency services received several calls informing of a young man that had been involved in a collision between his motorbike and another vehicle. According to the callers, he was lying injured on the ground.

Several Local Police patrols, as well as an ambulance, were mobilised to the scene. The motorcyclist appeared to have a severe injury to his ankle, for which he was transferred to the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (also known as the Hospital Clínico). Since Friday, SUR has not been able to ascertain any further information about the condition of the young man.

Officers broke up the rally and the accident investigation group (GIAA) of the municipal police force has already opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Witnesses told SUR that the injured man was apparently doing wheelies when the car hit him. However, this is yet to be determined by police investigations.

Illegal car rallies are a growing phenomenon in Malaga. Participants use Instagram or TikTok to expand their audience. Via social media, police investigators have managed to enter the clandestine groups and discover the locations and the code names used to spread the message and organise the gatherings. 'Ocho focos' is the name they use to refer to the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds; 'Palacio' is the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos; 'CTM' is the Trévenez industrial estate; and 'Los desguaces' is the Intelhorce road. Other common meeting points are Los Montes de Málaga and the of Ikea, Martín Carpena stadium or Carrefour-Los Patios car parks.

In just over a year, GIAAT and the investigation and protection group (GIP) have arrested or investigated a dozen people for crimes against road safety, committed at these rallies and advertised via TikTok or Instagram. Some of the arrested have now been convicted for these acts.

In recent interventions, officers have discovered more than 100 cars and as many motorbikes, the owners of which have participated in the rallies. The usual rally scene is set as follows: a number of cars park on the outskirts of the 'stage', to simply watch the stunts, with their boots open with drinks and music blasting from their speakers. The driving action takes place inside the circle of vehicles.