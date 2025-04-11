Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young woman in critical condition after serious car smash on Malaga industrial estate
SUR
112 incident

Young woman in critical condition after serious car smash on Malaga industrial estate

According to sources, one of the cars involved overturned on its side, trapping two of the passengers who had to be released by firefighters

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 10:36

An 18-year-old young woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a serious car accident that happened on the Guadalhorce industrial estate area of Malaga city in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Avenida Gerald Brenan, where two vehicles collided at the junction with Hermanas Brontë. Police are still investigating the reasons for the crash.

According to sources, one of the cars involved overturned on its side, trapping two of the passengers. The third one, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, escaped with minor injuries

Two young women were trapped inside the overturned car. One of them was slightly injured, but the emergency services took her to the hospital as a precautionary measure, while the other girl, 18, is in a critical condition.

It was a busy night for the emergency services, as they had to attend another accident once the scene was cleared. The other incident, which happened on Avenida José Ortega y Gasset, also resulted in a 25-year-old woman being trapped inside her car. She was taken to hospital, but sources have reported that her life is not in danger.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Make the most of your outside spaces
  8. 8 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  10. 10 Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young woman in critical condition after serious car smash on Malaga industrial estate