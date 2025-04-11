Young woman in critical condition after serious car smash on Malaga industrial estate

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 10:36 Compartir

An 18-year-old young woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a serious car accident that happened on the Guadalhorce industrial estate area of Malaga city in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Avenida Gerald Brenan, where two vehicles collided at the junction with Hermanas Brontë. Police are still investigating the reasons for the crash.

According to sources, one of the cars involved overturned on its side, trapping two of the passengers. The third one, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, escaped with minor injuries

Two young women were trapped inside the overturned car. One of them was slightly injured, but the emergency services took her to the hospital as a precautionary measure, while the other girl, 18, is in a critical condition.

It was a busy night for the emergency services, as they had to attend another accident once the scene was cleared. The other incident, which happened on Avenida José Ortega y Gasset, also resulted in a 25-year-old woman being trapped inside her car. She was taken to hospital, but sources have reported that her life is not in danger.