Americans in Malaga organise rally against the Trump administration

Democrats Abroad, the official organisation of the Democratic Party for the millions of US citizens living outside the United States, has announced a protest rally for next Saturday, 29 March, at noon, in Plaza de Félix Sáenz in Malaga.

The protest will also take place in other Spanish cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville.

"As Democrats Abroad, our concern for American democracy has been heightened by the attacks on our constitutional rights," said Andrew Anderson, president of Democrats Abroad in Spain. "To that end, as Americans abroad, we want to express our condemnation of the actions of the present administration," he added.

The protests, Democrats Abroad announced in a statement, will include music, speeches, banners and chants that will focus on the impact that the Trump administration's actions are having on the people of the United States, Spain, the rest of Europe and the world.

"As Americans abroad, we want to manifest our values through this protest: silence equals consent," said Anderson. Spanish citizens and citizens of any nationality are also called to join the peaceful protest.

"It's getting much worse and faster than we expected." This is how Carey Ramos, promoter and director of Democrats Abroad in Malaga, assesses the first two months of the Trump administration.

"The four years that he has been out of power he has been preparing himself; he and many far-right people around him. Our concern is that democracy is being dismantled. The government ignores court decisions, as happened with the latest order to stop deportations. And Congress and the Senate are controlled by the Republicans, who don't argue with Trump because they already know that if they do in the midterm elections Musk will use their money to stop critics from being re-elected," Ramos added.

The representative of Democrats Abroad on the Costa del Sol explained how the US economy is starting to be affected by Trump's decisions on tariffs, for example: "It is starting to affect the ordinary citizen: the stock market has gone down and, with it, people's pension plans. And inflation is not going down. There is even talk of the risk of a recession. Little by little, people are waking up."

Ramos also referred to the danger to science, the fight against climate change and public health due to the denialism that is being spread with regard to the use of vaccines. And as for foreign policy, although less explicit, Ramos says: "Turning allies into rivals and rivals into allies hurts everyone."

On the response of the Democratic Party within the United States to the Trump administration, Ramos acknowledges that it is being a little slow: "They are going slowly, because it has been such a huge shock that it takes time to react. We would like it to be quicker. That's why we, as citizens, can't be silent. The American government is now a mixture of incompetence, chaos and cruelty," she added.