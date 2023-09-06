American business magnate Bill Gates' impressive support vessel to his main megayacht docks in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

As a supply vessel to a yacht, you would expect something simpler... maybe even a dinghy. But at the top end of the market, even the support vessel is built to the highest standards. The impressive Wayfinder, one of the yachts in Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' fleet, is currently moored at the megayacht marina in the Port of Malaga.

Measuring 69 metres long and 14 metres wide, the Wayfinder has the task of servicing the Aqua megayacht, the technology magnate's main luxury vessel. That craft is some 112 metres long, designed by the German design and architecture studio Sinot, and propelled by hydrogen with a range of 7,000 kilometres without refuelling.

The Wayfinder support vessel, which was built in Lugo, offers a top speed of 21 knots and is dedicated to general provisioning and support tasks, to transport fuel, provisions, etc. for the main vessel. However, this craft can also accommodate 12 passengers and 18 crew members, and includes a helipad which - when not in use - becomes a pickleball court (a racquet sport) and offers jet skis and diving equipment, to keep guests amused.

Curiously, several other boats linked to the Microsoft empire have been spotted in Malaga's megayacht marina. The two luxury craft (Tatoosh and Octopus) of the late Paul Allen, also a co-founder of the company - which frequently come to the Costa del Sol on technical stopovers - have also been moored at the megayacht marina for some days.