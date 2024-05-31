Well-known Alicante coffee shop chain opens first branch on the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 15:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

Bombon Boss has landed in Malaga with the aim of revolutionising the coffee shop concept. The chain from Alicante has now opened its first cafeteria in Alameda de Colón, in the Soho area. The company, with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, occupies a 120-square-metre premises on the corner of Calle Pinzón.

The new branch specialises in breakfasts and snacks and its opening has seen the hiring of ten people. Its arrival in the city is part of the expansion plan that the company is carrying out nationwide. The Soho-based cafeteria is the first to open in the province.

Bombon Boss claims that Malaga has always been on its radar and that it has chosen this area of the city because it has "a great perspective of growth and improvement". Its objective, however, is to continue exploring new opportunities in the city to open more branches. "We are very happy to have landed at this time and in this area," it said.

The company from Alicante currently has several branches in Andalucía, both in Seville and Granada. In both cities they have premises both on the street and within shopping centres, and they are planning to continue with the same development in Malaga.

The chain was founded in Alicante in 1992 and now has 44 branches throughout Spain. Its name, Bombon Boss, refers to bombon coffee (expresso with condensed milk), a speciality in Alicante. Regarding the concept, the group emphasises that these are coffee shops with an authentic flavour where all the products are made with the highest quality ingredients in a cosy and pleasant atmosphere.

Their star product, of course, is the coffee. They serve a 100% Arabica coffee, naturally roasted and freshly ground from the Medalla de Oro brand (Nestle). They also use different types of milk and vegetable drinks. "The constant training of our team in the preparation and roasting of coffee is key to guaranteeing the best experience for our customers," it said.

With regard to food, they have an extensive sweet and savoury menu, from toast and muffins to croissants and pancakes. They have also arrived in Malaga with a wide range of sandwiches and salads, frappes and smoothies.

Agreement with Lefties

Since 2022, Bombon Boss has formed a strategic agreement with the fashion firm Lefties, part of the Inditex group, which also owns Zara, to launch a new shop with a cafe, dubbed 'Bombon Boss x Lefties'. The first alliance with the business group belonging to Spain's richest man, Amancio Ortega, was sealed in Barcelona, where the first establishment of this type was opened. It can now also be found in Madrid and in Granada (in the Nevada Shopping centre).

When questioned about this possibility in Malaga, the company has given nothing away, but neither does it close the door to any other alliance. These alliances - they acknowledge - usually take place in the clothes shops' larger venues, where a cafeteria area with tables and chairs is set up so that customers can take a break from their shopping day.

Bombon Boss belongs to the Alicante-based Azarbe group, which also owns other restaurant brands such as Terre, Abarrote and Häagen-Dazs (as a franchise). They also have interests in the real estate, agri-food and nautical sectors.