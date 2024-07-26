Suspect arrested after young man stabbed to death in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 26 July 2024, 12:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing that happened in the Cruz de Humilladero district in the early hours of Thursday morning. The suspect, 42, allegedly stabbed the victim (28) eight times. The seriously injured young man died after being admitted in a critical condition to a city hospital.

The incident happened at around 3.20am in the vicinity of Calle Alfambra, which was cordoned off after the incident by the Local Police. Apparently, the screams in the middle of the night startled the local residents, who alerted the emergency services.

Callers to 112 Andalucía alerted operators that a young man had received multiple stab wounds and was bleeding profusely. They stressed that he appeared to be in a very serious condition, and he required an ambulance as a matter of urgency.

The emergency call centre immediately mobilised the National Police, Local Police and the medical services. The first officers to arrive found the victim so badly injured that they decided to transport him directly to the Cruz de Humilladero health centre in their police vehicle.

According to sources, the victim had at least three stab wounds to his back, as well as cuts to his chest, abdomen and limbs. In view of the seriousness of the injuries, the 061 paramedics, after trying to stabilise him, rushed him to a city hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of the doctors, they could do nothing to save the young man, who died in the early hours of the morning

Investigation

The crime led to the opening of an investigation by the National Police. According to sources, the officers had identified the perpetrator, who fled after the brutal attack.

From there, the investigators set up a wide-ranging operation which, a few hours later, ended up bearing fruit. The officers, after apprehending the alleged perpetrator of the murder, are continuing with the investigations to clarify the background of this latest violent death in Malaga city.