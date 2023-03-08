AliExpress to open its first store in Malaga this weekend

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

AliExpress is about to land in Malaga with the opening of its first shop in the province. The Asian retail giant will open the store on Saturday, 11 March, in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre. The new shop will replace Xiaomi in the shopping area of the centre, next to Mediamarkt.

The outet that will open in Malaga will be an AliExpress Plaza and, like the rest of those that already operate in Spain, will offer its customers products for children, cooking and sports. Under the slogan 'If you can imagine it, it's on AliExpress', it will also offer a wide variety of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Harry Potter items too.

The Chinese online sales platform belonging to the massive Alibaba group, has operated physical stores in Spain since 2019. It currently has eight establishments nationwide, mainly in the Madrid and Barcelona areas.

The Xiaomi shop had been in the Plaza Mayor unit since October 2018 and was its first store in the province. The are two other in the Larios shopping centre in Malaga and El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga.

The opening of the AliExpress store comes at a time of change in the shopping centre; fashion firm Etxart Panno has just opened and the perfumery firm Druni is expected to open soon.