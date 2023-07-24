Albanian gang smuggled five tons of cocaine hidden in bananas through Malaga port The drug traffickers constantly changed their addresses and operated different front companies to disguise their illegal activity

National Police have taken down an Albanian criminal gang that smuggled 5,000 kilos of cocaine hidden inside a shipment of bananas into Spain.

The drugs were smuggled into the port of Malaga and then seized after they had been transported to a warehouse on an industrial estate in Alicante. It was the largest seizure of this substance originating in the province.

The cocaine, which came from Ecuador in a shipment of bananas, had a purity of 87% and would have been worth more than 265 million euros on the market. Five people were arrested.

Officers tracked two lorries in which the drugs were transported, and witnessed the goods being unloaded by the alleged members of the plot, who wore reflective clothing to pretend they were regular workers in the area.

According to police, the alleged drug traffickers adopted extreme surveillance measures. They constantly changed their residence, travelled abroad frequently, and had various companies to launder the money from drug trafficking.