Air Serbia to link Malaga and Belgrade with a direct flight

The new connection will operate twice a week and fly all year round, an airline manager told SUR at the ITB travel fair in Berlin

The national flag carrier Air Serbia airline is to connect Malaga Airport with a direct flight to Belgrade, the Serbian capital. This was confirmed to SUR by Maja Radivojevic, the company’s manager for Spain and Portugal during the ITB international travel fair in Berlin.

Air Serbia has made a strong commitment to the Spanish market, where it landed in Madrid and Barcelona in 2019, after 48 years without direct connections with the country. Radivojevic said that after the pandemic Spain has brought about a 'boom' with a lot of interest in Serbia and in nearby Balkan countries such as Montenegro or Macedonia.

Within this expansion plan, she said that the route to the Costa del Sol is considered the gateway to southern Europe and is in great demand from the Serbs. “We are seeing a high demand for travellers from Serbia. Andalucía, the Costa del Sol, Malaga and Marbella have a great pull. There is a lot of interest in Serbia for these destinations and we will watch carefully how popular the new flight from Belgrade is,” she said.

The flight will be operated twice a week and it is planned to maintain it throughout the year.

This new route announcement led to travel representatives from Andalucía, Malaga and the Costa del Sol being bombarded by Serbian operators and agencies interested in finding out more about the offer of the destinations and establishing new working relationships.

“Here the importance of improving air connectivity is evident. As soon as a new route is available, business begins to grow,” said the general director of Turismo Costa del Sol, Antonio Díaz.