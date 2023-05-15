Air Nostrum to connect Costa del Sol with Nice flights this summer

Sections
Pilar Martínez
Malaga
Monday, 15 May 2023, 14:59
The Iberia franchised airline for regional flights in Spain, Air Nostrum, will connect Nice with Malaga Airport this summer in an operation that will also extend to four other Spanish destinations: Ibiza, Mallorca, Valencia and Madrid, where it maintains this connection throughout the year.
The company has detailed that the main airport of the French Riviera will be linked with the Costa del Sol three times a week, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 June to 17 July. However, during the peak summer season, it plans to increase the frequency to daily from 21 July to 3 September 3.
"Compared to 2022, the start of flights is being brought forward by one month and there will be 33% more seats available," the airline said.
Air Nostrum connects 59 destinations in eight countries in Europe and North Africa with a fleet of 47 new generation aircraft. It has a staff of 1,500 employees.
