About-turn over fence at the megayacht marina in Malaga Port after wave of complaints The city mayor has agreed with the president of the Port Authority that the security fence will be made of glass

The security fence of the future megayacht marina in Malaga Port was only a reality for a week. So many people complained about it blocking the view of the city, combined with a petition on Change.org called ‘No to the fences in Malaga Port’ which obtained nearly 1,500 signatures and opposition politicians flooding social media with photos and negative comments, that the authorities changed their mind and have agreed that it should be replaced.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, announced that he has come to an agreement with the president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, that the design will be changed. Instead of the existing fence, with pillars of different heights and planters in which climbing plants were to be grown, there will be a glass version like the one on Muelle Dos (El Palmeral).

The change will not be made overnight: this week the new design will have to be drawn up, the glass ordered and then the fence has to be installed, so it will probably take a few weeks.

Alberto Álvarez de Perea, who began the petition on Change.org, said he was very pleasantly surprised that the design had been rectified so quickly. “In other projects, the council has taken no notice of people’s opinions, so I didn’t think they would change this, but so many have complained this time that it has obviously made a difference,” he said.