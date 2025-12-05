22-year-old man arrested for stabbing his stepfather with screwdriver in Malaga

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the National Police for stabbing his stepfather with a screwdriver in a flat in the Portada Alta district in Malaga city on 1 December. The suspect also reportedly threatened the police with a large knife and tried to snatch one officer's service weapon.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon. The police received a call reporting that a young man had attacked his mother's partner. Upon arrival, the security forces found the victim lying on the bed, bleeding.

According to sources consulted by SUR, the suspect threatened the police with a large kitchen knife and tried to attack them and seize the weapon of one of the officers. After an intense struggle, the police managed to reduce and arrest him for a domestic violence offence.

The 54-year-old victim was attended to by an ambulance. His injuries were superficial and admission to hospital was not necessary.