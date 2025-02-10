This will be the 'largest leisure complex in Malaga' and it is set to open next to Plaza Mayor in 2026

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 10 February 2025, 13:32 Compartir

Fuengirola-based company Sould Park is awaiting a final Malaga city council permission to start building its most ambitious project to date: an amusement park for families and children that will occupy a plot of land of 15,000 square metres next to Plaza Mayor. With the intention to open in the spring or summer of 2026, the company is planning the construction of a large area of mechanical rides and attractions, a 24-lane bowling alley, a sports bar and a 2,500-square-metre mini-golf course.

The project will require an investment of 15 million euros and will employ 80 people (120 if indirect jobs are added). "It will be the largest family leisure centre in Malaga," said Miguel Ángel Notario, founder and president of Sould Park. He described the project as the company's most emblematic amusement park in Malaga. "We believe that it will have the capacity to attract three million people a year," said Notario.

The complex will be debopsed on two plots of land east of Plaza Mayor, next to the Porcelanosa shop, the coastal motorway and two fast-food restaurants. "We aim to provide a space for family leisure that does not exist in Malaga and we have found the perfect location. Plaza Mayor is one of the most prominent shopping centres in Spain, with 17 million visitors a year," said Sould Park's expansion director, Diego Naranjo.

Amusement area

The attractions area of this complex will occupy nearly 10,000 square metres and will include a small roller-coaster from Dubai suitable for all ages, bumper cars, a 'grasshopper', drop tower, a small train, a two-storey merry-go-round, two water rides, trampolines, a duck-fishing pond, car and motorbike circuits and bouncy castles, among other facilities. It will also have a "seven-dimensional cinema": a simulator which, in addition to 3D image and sound, will have movement and sensory stimuli.

The entire site will have open access for everybody and visitors will pay for each attraction they use. To facilitate operations and avoid the use of cash, all payments will be made with a Sould Park card that can be topped up at the ticket offices and cash machines that will be installed on the site. The company will implement the same payment and loyalty system that it uses in all its leisure centres. The card can also be used to pay for food and drink.

24-lane bowling alley and karaoke

The bowling alley will be the largest in Malaga and one of the largest in Andalucía: it will have 24 lanes and will include a sports bar and karaoke rooms, where users can even record their own tunes. At Jaén's bowling alley, which is also managed by Sould Park, the karaoke rooms are named after the music competition La Voz (The Voice) and are equipped with the programme's characteristic red-button chairs. The site will also comprise several 'VIP' areas, where private events can be held. The total indoor area will occupy some 2,200 square metres.

In addition, the complex will have a themed 2,500-square-metre mini-golf course, including parking areas. "We want it to be a reference point for birthday celebrations and children's parties and we are going to make agreements with schools to host excursions," said Notario.

The company

Sould Park is a company dedicated to children's and family entertainment. Founded thirty years ago in Catalonia by Miguel Ángel Notario, it moved its headquarters to Fuengirola in 2017 and from there it has experienced strong growth in recent years. In 2024, it had a turnover of 32 million euros and 500 employees. It offers leisure and amusement parks, bowling alleys and trampolines throughout Spain, with expansion plans involving Portugal.