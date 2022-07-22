New 10-million-euro marina in Malaga officially opens to welcome luxury megayachts The dock has capacity for 31 berths for luxury boats, up to 180 metres in length

The new megayacht marina in Malaga city has been officially opened by authorities. The dock has capacity for 31 berths for luxury boats, up to 180 metres in length, after an investment of around ten million euros in the project.

The main novelty of the marina is the possibility of supplying electricity from land, so that vessels can turn off their engines and generators while they are moored and thus stop consuming fuel and emitting polluting gases.

Dignitaries present at the official ceremony included the president of the port authority, Carlos Rubio; the city mayor, Francisco de la Torre; Junta de Andalucía minister, Elías Bendodo; president of the Diputación (Malaga’s provincial authority), Francis Salado; and the Spanish government delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas; as well as the president of IGY Málaga Marina, José Luis Almazán.

Although some luxury craft are already, the main influx is expected in September when vessels arrive for wintering, bringing the greatest economic activity to the city.