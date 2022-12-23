Malaga police donate over 2.5 tonnes of food and toys for children in need at Christmas They may wear dark blue uniforms instead of Santa's red and white, but their gifts have made sure that youngsters at two centres in the city will have a lovely festive treat

National Police officers in Malaga are used to working long hours and dealing with difficult situations, but they believe that there should also be a humanitarian side to public service and have just demonstrated this by collecting 2.5 tonnes of food, essential items and toys for children in need.

This was the 12th Christmas Solidarity Campaign held by the police force in collaboration with La Biznaga Azul Police Cultural Association, and donations were made by officers, individuals and different companies sympathetic to the cause.

On Thursday 22 December at midday, coinciding with the draw for Spain's Christmas lottery, officers delivered the donated items to the Ciudad de los Niños and the Santa Teresa Infant School in Malaga city.

Altogether, 150 children will benefit from the generosity of those who contributed to the campaign, and will enjoy a happier Christmas as a result.