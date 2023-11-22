Malaga and the Costa del Sol employ a third of all hospitality workers in Andalucía

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

In Andalucía, the companies registered in the Social Security system dedicated to the hospitality and catering industry employ some 245,129 people. One out of every three waiters in the region works in Malaga province and the Costa del Sol where 79,500 work in the sector.

These are the figures for October, published by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA). The province of Seville is in second position, having 30,000 fewer workers in the hospitality sector than Malaga. In third position is Cadiz, where the number of employees in the sector is around 38,000.

All together there are 500,000 workers on private sector contracts in Malaga compared to the 574,602 workers in Seville, with 35% more waiters in Malaga than in Seville. In short, the hotel and catering sector is very over-represented in Malaga province, which is not surprising considering the strength of the tourism sector.

Malaga also employs more domestic workers: of these 6,678 workers in the region, more than half, 3,642 live in Malaga. In second position is Cadiz, with 905 employed as cleaners and other domestic staff. And Seville is in third place with 556 workers.

Another sector in which Malaga province also stands out is construction with more than 45,000 of the 170,826 total in Andalucía. This means that one out of every four workers in the Andalusian construction sector is employed in Malaga, ahead of Seville where 40,148 are builders.

Along with construction, Malaga also does well in real estate activities: of these 14,600 workers in the region, more than 6,000 (i.e. just over 40%) are employed by Malaga companies. Seville has half as many workers as Malaga working in the property sector.

Malaga, therefore, stands out in terms of employment volume in activities such as hospitality, construction, real estate and domestic service. But it lags a little behind in other activities. For example, according to IECA figures, agricultural companies in Malaga registered with the Social Security department only have 10,045 employees, less than a third of those in Seville (30,715) and barely 5% of all employment in the sector as a whole in the region, despite representing 21% of the workers in Andalucía (almost half a million social security contributors compared to the 2.3 million total). Agriculture is very under-represented in the productive structure of Malaga.

The province also has a poor record for employment in industry, with just over 30,100 workers, compared to more than 65,000 in Seville and 35,864 in Cadiz. Employment in the province's factories barely accounts for 12.5% of the region's total.

And despite the boom in new technologies in Malaga, it is also behind Seville in employment generated by companies in the information and communications sector: the 17,394 IT workers in Malaga pale next to the 27,449 IT workers of Seville. Nevertheless, Malaga accounts for more than 27% of IT employment in the region.