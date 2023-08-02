Malaga and Costa del Sol reduced unemployment by more than average across in Spain in July

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Figures for job creation in July in Malaga province show that numbers rose to close to 711,000 workers registered in the Social Security system after the record figure of over 700,000 which was recorded in June. Last month the growth in the workforce was 0.86%, or 6,045 people. However, in Andalucía as a whole, some 12,146 workers (0.36%) lost their jobs.

Across the Andalusian region, Malaga stands out for job creation which enjoyed a growth of 0.11% in July compared to June with 21,945 more jobs. In a year-on-year comparison, an increase of almost 63,000 new workers was noted in the region. In July, Malaga province had 24,229 more workers than in the same month last year, representing a growth of 3.53%. But this year-on-year growth is less than in other years; in 2022 the increase in employment was more than 7%, while in 2021 it was 6.3%.

Unemployment figures

Regarding unemployment figures in a year-on-year comparison, Malaga province had 9,790 less unemployed than a year ago, which represents a drop in unemployment of 7.26%. The registered numbers of the unemployed in the province stands at just more than 125,000 people. Of these, the majority, 76,147 are women and the rest, 48,900, are men.

A total of 55,938 job contracts were signed in the province in July, which represents a monthly drop of 0.89% (502 in absolute terms). In a year-on-year comparison, the decrease is 14.70%.

In Malaga province, the service sector is the one that has seen the biggest rise in the unemployment figures, with 88,703 unemployed of the total; followed by construction, with 13,031 unemployed.