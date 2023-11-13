Malaga Airport closes in on achieving record-breaking 20 million passengers during 2023

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport is inching nearer to the annual record set in 2019 for the number of fliers passing through its arrival terminals.

Latest data shows 19.4 million passengers have used the gateway to the Costa del Sol between January and October this year, just shy of the record of 19.8 million set in 2019, the province's best year for tourism. The intense traffic has also reflected on the runways where 139,377 flights have operated so far in 2023, some 11.7% more than in the first ten months of last year.

Big numbers are also being recorded outside peak travel months. October recorded an increase of 17.1% tourists compared to 2022 and an 18.3% increase compared to 2019. According to the figures, Malaga has one of the largest growing airports within Spain's state airport operator Aena's network, with major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona yet to recover pre-pandemic levels of traffic at their respective airports.

The British still make up the biggest market on the Costa del Sol with 541,242 passengers in October, followed by Germany (182,280), the Dutch, French and Irish.