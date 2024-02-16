Malaga accounts for almost half of all new inhabitants in Andalucía Population growth is slowing down in the province, gaining just 14,601 new residents last year, less than half of those in 2022

Four out of every ten new Andalusian inhabitants settle in Malaga province, latest data shows.

A total of 14,601 people called Malaga province their home last year, less than half the 37,619 new inhabitants it gained the previous year. The figure places it seventh in the national ranking for population increase in 2023. Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, the Balearic Islands and Murcia recorded greater increases, according to the latest update of the INE's population statistics.

Despite the slowdown, Malaga continues to lead Andalucía's population growth with four out of every ten new regional inhabitants registered to the province. Andalucía gained 35,973 residents between 1 January 2023 and the same date in 2024. Six of the eight provinces grew: Malaga (+14,601), Seville (+8,042), Almeria (+8,015), Granada (+5,254), Cadiz (+3,477) and Huelva (+949). Cordoba (-2,914) and Jaén (-1,451) lost population.

18.3% increase in the foreign population

The increase in population experienced by Malaga in 2023 was fuelled with the arrival of foreign residents by 57.5%. Of the 14,601 new residents, 8,391 are of foreign nationality and 6,210 are Spanish, the data shows. The foreign colony settled in the province now totals 322,751 people, equivalent to 18.3% of the total population of Malaga.

In Spain

The resident population in Spain increased by 85,870 people in the fourth quarter and stood at 48,592,909 inhabitants as of 1 January 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the population grew in all Spanish regions and cities, except in Andalucía and Extremadura. The largest increases were in Melilla (0.64%), Comunidad de Madrid (0.44%) and Comunidad Valenciana (0.41%).