Malaga 360º: Discover the province with a new bird's eye view

A brand-new online platform aims to provide users with an aerial tour of Malaga province through 360-degree immersive images of its 103 municipalities. The bird's eye view even allows you to get close and look at the history and main monuments of towns and villages. This virtual journey through Malaga province's nine regions does not require a ticket; it is done with the click of a mouse... and it is free of charge.

This is an initiative promoted by the Diputación provincial authority, which has been made possible thanks to the support of the Department of New Technologies and Tourist Modernisation of Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol.

The platform was presented this Tuesday by the authority. "It is a project that seeks to offer a bird's eye view of the beauty of our villages and landscapes," said its first vice-president, Cristóbal Ortega.

From the top: Malaga, Marbella and Antequera. SUR

Malaga 360º offers the user the possibility to go directly to one of the nine districts of Malaga province. Once you have selected one on the home page, the application displays a drop-down menu with all the municipalities that make up the district. You simply choose the one you want to fly over the town to see a 360-degree aerial image. The experience is completed with a brief summary about the municipality with its coat of arms and important information, as well as icons for monuments that you can click on to learn more about some of its main tourist attractions.

While browsing through the selected area, the application also allows you to virtually visit the surrounding municipalities to continue getting to know the region.

"It goes without saying that many municipalities have many more resources - heritage, local events, etc. - which are not shown here, but which are listed on www.malaga.es/laprovincia," Ortega said.