Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ronda, with the New Bridge spanning the famous gorge. SUR
Malaga 360º: Discover the province with a new bird&#039;s eye view
Tourism

Malaga 360º: Discover the province with a new bird's eye view

The virtual journey allows you to take a flight around the province and learn about its 103 municipalities with just the click of a mouse... and, best of all, it's free

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 12:14

Compartir

A brand-new online platform aims to provide users with an aerial tour of Malaga province through 360-degree immersive images of its 103 municipalities. The bird's eye view even allows you to get close and look at the history and main monuments of towns and villages. This virtual journey through Malaga province's nine regions does not require a ticket; it is done with the click of a mouse... and it is free of charge.

This is an initiative promoted by the Diputación provincial authority, which has been made possible thanks to the support of the Department of New Technologies and Tourist Modernisation of Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol.

The platform was presented this Tuesday by the authority. "It is a project that seeks to offer a bird's eye view of the beauty of our villages and landscapes," said its first vice-president, Cristóbal Ortega.

From the top: Malaga, Marbella and Antequera. SUR
Imagen principal - From the top: Malaga, Marbella and Antequera.
Imagen secundaria 1 - From the top: Malaga, Marbella and Antequera.
Imagen secundaria 2 - From the top: Malaga, Marbella and Antequera.

Malaga 360º offers the user the possibility to go directly to one of the nine districts of Malaga province. Once you have selected one on the home page, the application displays a drop-down menu with all the municipalities that make up the district. You simply choose the one you want to fly over the town to see a 360-degree aerial image. The experience is completed with a brief summary about the municipality with its coat of arms and important information, as well as icons for monuments that you can click on to learn more about some of its main tourist attractions.

While browsing through the selected area, the application also allows you to virtually visit the surrounding municipalities to continue getting to know the region.

"It goes without saying that many municipalities have many more resources - heritage, local events, etc. - which are not shown here, but which are listed on www.malaga.es/laprovincia," Ortega said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Night-time water cuts extended to 10 hours for Malaga province municipality which includes more than 83,000 inhabitants and 11 towns and villages
  3. 3 Watch the new tourism video for the Andalucía region as the Junta launches its new 38-million-euro campaign
  4. 4 'Leonormania' sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday
  5. 5 What is Holywins and when is it celebrated?
  6. 6 Fuengirola receives new award for the excellence of its beaches
  7. 7 These are the cloistered nuns who are taking Spain by storm with their incredible sushi rolls
  8. 8 Partido Popular investigates Torrox councillor following racist comments about migrants
  9. 9 Costa del Sol seeks to attract more high-spending British tourists at World Travel Market in London
  10. 10 Junta to allocate a third of its 2024 budget to healthcare in Andalucía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad