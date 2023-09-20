Major upgrade plans for nine hotels on Costa del Sol get stamp of approval

Lorena Cádiz Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

Nine hotels in Malaga province have had the green light to start renovation and expansion works by the Junta de Andalucía.

Six hotels in Marbella, one in Torremolinos, another in Benalmádena and one in Fuengirola have had their plans approved by the Junta. It comes after the regional government last year approved its hotel improvement decree, which aims to provide tourists with up-to-date accomodation as the region experiences a boom in visitors. It is currently in force until December 2024.

A total of 30 hotels have already taken advantage of the decree, with the regional government processing two out of every three applications for renovations and extensions in Malaga province.

Regional government representative Patricia Navarro visited one of the renovated establishments, Hotel Isabel in Torremolinos, which has expanded its facilities and built a multipurpose room that will now allow the hotel to host conferences.

Navarro pointed out that the star rating of some hotels will increase after the improvement works are carried out.

The nine hotels recently approved represent an investment of more than 250 million euros to improve their facilities.

There are more hotel improvement projects in the pipeline in Rincon de la Victoria, Marbella, Malaga, Benalmádena, Nerja and Torremolinos.