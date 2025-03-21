Major traffic jam on Malaga's eastern ring road

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Major traffic jam on Malaga&#039;s eastern ring road

Juan Cano

Friday, 21 March 2025, 12:06

An accident inside the Cerrado de Calderón tunnel caused severe traffic delays on Malaga's A-7 towards Cadiz early on Wednesday. Two lanes were closed, leading to a gridlock at rush hour stretching up to 24 kms, reaching Rincón de la Victoria. Traffic was restored by 11am, according to the Traffic Management Centre.

The crash occurred around 6am when a van with a trailer and carrying passengers collided with highway machinery conducting overnight maintenance work. One person was injured and taken to hospital, although their condition remains unknown.

