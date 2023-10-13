Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carlos Bautista, Ángeles Muñoz, Patricia Navarro and Antonio Cansino, during a visit to the site. Josele
Major expansion and refurb works at Marbella&#039;s Costa del Sol hospital are 75% complete
Health

Major expansion and refurb works at Marbella's Costa del Sol hospital are 75% complete

The new facilities could be operational as early as the start of 2024 after the 85-million-euro project was started some three years ago

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Friday, 13 October 2023, 11:13

Compartir

The Costa del Sol hospital's new facilities could be operational by as early as the start of next year as expansion works near completion.

Malaga's Andalusian government delegate Patricia Navarro visited the site in Marbella this week and said works were 75% finished. The extension work covers three buildings: an administrative building which is already operational, a new hospital next door, which is 85% complete, and the refurbishment of the main current building. More than 85 million euros have been pumped into the project.

The new facilities will add almost 40,000 square metres to the existing hospital and offer new specialities such as radiotherapy, neurology, mental health and palliative care. The new facilities are also expected to reduce workloads at the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga, and improve waiting lists, according to Navarro. She also pointed out that the Junta de Andalulcía's investment in the province of Malaga for infrastructure of health facilities "has been exponential, 376% more if we compare the periods 2011-2018 with 2019-2023"

The revamped hospital will have 68 new hospital beds and four operating theatres. In the accident emergency department, there will be six new consultation rooms and two more observation rooms, as well as 29 additional beds and chairs.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British newspaper advises avoiding two popular but 'vulgar' holiday hotspots in Spain
  2. 2 'Radical' weather change set to bring some abundant rain to Spain next week
  3. 3 Two villages in Andalucía are among the most 'unusual' in Spain, according to National Geographic
  4. 4 Make a note in your diary, this is the date Malaga's famous Christmas lights will be switched on this year
  5. 5 This could be the last opportunity to soak up summer-like temperatures as much-needed rain is on the way for Malaga province
  6. 6 These are the three regions in Spain that have seen the most tourism growth this summer
  7. 7 Gibraltarians turn out to vote in today's general election
  8. 8 Picardo's GSLP Liberals win a tight general election in Gibraltar
  9. 9 More than 124,000 people make use of free shuttle bus service in Mijas during the summer
  10. 10 Spanish government reckons pensions will rise by 4% next year

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad