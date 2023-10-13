Major expansion and refurb works at Marbella's Costa del Sol hospital are 75% complete

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol hospital's new facilities could be operational by as early as the start of next year as expansion works near completion.

Malaga's Andalusian government delegate Patricia Navarro visited the site in Marbella this week and said works were 75% finished. The extension work covers three buildings: an administrative building which is already operational, a new hospital next door, which is 85% complete, and the refurbishment of the main current building. More than 85 million euros have been pumped into the project.

The new facilities will add almost 40,000 square metres to the existing hospital and offer new specialities such as radiotherapy, neurology, mental health and palliative care. The new facilities are also expected to reduce workloads at the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga, and improve waiting lists, according to Navarro. She also pointed out that the Junta de Andalulcía's investment in the province of Malaga for infrastructure of health facilities "has been exponential, 376% more if we compare the periods 2011-2018 with 2019-2023"

The revamped hospital will have 68 new hospital beds and four operating theatres. In the accident emergency department, there will be six new consultation rooms and two more observation rooms, as well as 29 additional beds and chairs.