A 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea is felt on the Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 27 May 2024, 08:58 | Updated 09:48h.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded early this morning at 2.40am (Spanish mainland time), to the south of the Alboran Sea (the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean Sea) and off the coast of Melilla, according to Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN). The earthquake was felt with varying degrees of intensity in coastal towns in the Andalusian provinces of Malaga and Granada.

Apparently, the tremor was felt at different intensities along the coast of the province of Malaga, in municipalities such as Torrox, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torre del Mar, La Cala del Moral and Torremolinos. It was also felt in the towns of Motril and Almuñécar in the province of Granada.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 kilometres. Subsequently, according to the IGN, a dozen aftershocks were recorded, with magnitudes of between 1.6 and 2.9.

At the moment, it seems that no damage or injuries have been reported.