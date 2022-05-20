Magnitude 5 earthquake in the Alboran Sea is widely felt across south of Spain The seismic movement was registered this Friday afternoon, 20 May, according to data from the National Geological Institute

The epicentre of a magnitude 5 earthquake was registered in the Alboran Sea this Friday, 20 May, but it was strongly felt in different parts of Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol. It was recorded at 2.35pm (local time) according to data from Spain’s National Geological Institute (IGN).

The magnitude of the seismic movement was 5 (originally stated as 4.7) and at a depth of only eight kilometres. It was the continuation of the earthquake recorded in the same area an hour earlier, at 1.35pm, and at a depth of five kilometres. Later, at 2.46pm, a new aftershock was recorded in the same area, again at a depth of five kilometres.

The earthquake was especially felt in the Axarquia area, but also in Malaga city and in other parts of the province. According to information from the IGN, in Malaga province it was felt in Alameda, Antequera, Campanillas, Churriana, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Guadalmar-San Julián, La Cala del Moral, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, Santa Rosalía-Maqueda, Calahonda (Mijas), Torre de Benagalbón, Algarrobo, Colmenarejo, Estepona, La Araña, El Morche, Fuengirola, Pizarra, Marbella and Nerja.

Also in Granada and Almeria

Likewise, it was felt in Melilla and in various points of Almeria province such as Adra, El Mamí, Aguadulce (Roquetas de Mar), Almería city, El Bobar, El Ejido and in Granada province in Calahonda (Motril), Guájar Alto, La Herradura (Almuñécar), Motril, Torrenueva, Velilla-Taramay, Agrón, Cerrillo de Maracena, and even in Jaén city and Puente Tablas.