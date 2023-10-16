Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The state of the three vehicles after the incident. SUR
Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres
112 incident

Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres

The 49-year-old bought the vehicle at a motor exhibition next to a popular shopping centre on the Costa del Sol and then while taking it home, lost control and ploughed into two other cars

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Malaga

Monday, 16 October 2023, 11:07

A man has crashed his brand new electric car purchase into two vehicles just moments after buying it in Vélez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

The 49-year-old from Caleta de Vélez bought the Peugeot 2008 at a motor exhibition on the Prado del Rey fair gound, next to the town's El Ingenio shopping centre about 6.45pm on Sunday 15 October. But he only got 120 metres before wrecking his new purchase.

The vehicle mounted the pavement and went through a small garden area before crashing into two vehicles parked on the side of a road parallel to Avenida Juan Carlos I.

Although it was not travelling at a high speed, estimated to be between 40 to 50 km/h, the force of the impact left another car mounted on top of the man's new vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Police breathalysed and tested the motorist for drugs, but he returned negative results. He reportedly told officers that he fainted at the wheel.

