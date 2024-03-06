Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Areia in Marbella, awarded a 'Sol' in the new Repsol guide for foodies in Spain.
These are the Costa del Sol and Malaga province restaurants which have scooped sunny &#039;Sol&#039; awards in the latest edition of a guide for foodies in Spain
Gastronomy

These are the Costa del Sol and Malaga province restaurants which have scooped sunny 'Sol' awards in the latest edition of a guide for foodies in Spain

Palodú and Areia are the latest to be recognised by Guía Repsol among the 21 local restaurants listed in the prestigious national guide to gastronomy. Here we list them all, one by one...

Marina Martínez

Marina Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 09:57

Malaga continues to add restaurants to Spain's prestigious Repsol Guide for foodies year after year. In this new 2024 edition, which was presented this week in Cartagena, the province has gained two more 'Sol' awards: one stays in Malaga city, with Palodú, and another goes to Marbella, with Areia. They are the only new additions in the province, which nevertheless remains in the lead in Andalucía with 21 restaurants of the 74 represented from the region.

Specifically, there are 27 distinctions (including the two 'Soles' that Malaga province already has. They are followed by Cadiz, with 23; Jaén, with 12; Cordoba, with 11; Seville, with 9; Granada, with 6; Almeria, with 3; and Huelva, with one.

Below we list the Malaga province and Costa del Sol restaurants in the new edition of the Guía Repsol, listed one by one:

TWO 'SOLES'

Bardal: Calle José Aparicio, 1 (Ronda)

El Lago: Urb. Elviria Hills, Avda. Las Cumbres, s/n (Marbella)

José Carlos García: Plaza de la Capilla, 1 (Muelle Uno-Malaga)

Kaleja: Calle Marquesa de Moya, 9 (Malaga)

Los Marinos José: Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, 161 (Fuengirola)

Sollo: Urbanización Reserva del Higuerón, Avda. del Higuerón, 48 (Fuengirola)

Palodú.
Palodú. SUR

ONE 'SOL'

Areia: C/ Ramón Gómez de la Serna, 23 (Marbella)

Arte de Cozina: Calle Calzada, 27 (Antequera)

Cávala: Alameda de Colón, 5 (Malaga)

Don Giovanni Finca Cortesín: Carretera de Casares s/n (Casares)

Godoy: Muelle Uno (Malaga)

Kava: Avda. Antonio Belón, 4 (Marbella)

La Cosmopolita: Calle José Denis Belgrano, 3 (Malaga)

La Milla: Urbanización Los Verdiales - Playa de Nagüeles (Marbella)

Leña: Hotel Puente Romano, Avda. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, s/n (Marbella)

Lobito de Mar: Avda. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, 178 (Marbella)

Messina: Avda. Severo Ochoa, 12 (Marbella)

Palodú: C/ Sebastián Souvirón, 7-9 (Malaga)

Rei: Carretera de Casares s/n (Finca Cortesín-Casares)

Ta-Kumi Marbella: Calle Gregorio Marañón, 4

Ta-Kumi Málaga: Calle Mundo Nuevo, 4

